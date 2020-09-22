Tanner Langford - age 25 of Mt. Juliet passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents, Perry and Alice Martin; paternal grandparents, L.D. and Dorothy Langford; maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Clark; and father, Perry Denton Langford.
He is survived by mama, Michele Langford; sister, Alex (Shawn) Perrigo; maternal grandfather, Doug Clark; nephews, Jackson and Cash Perrigo; niece, Karter Perrigo; uncles, Don (Ophelia) Langford and David (Gennifer) Clark; aunt, Teresa Clark; cousins, P.J. , Cody, and Hunter Clark and Jennifer and Dustin Langford.
Tanner was a self-employed landscaper and a former Watertown police officer. He was a member of The Glade Church, where he was part of the security team, the first responders, and involved in multiple other ministries. He had a passion for the people of Haiti and took several mission trips there. He was an LSU fan, a hunter, an NRA member, and devoted uncle.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at The Glade Church. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. Mark Satterfield, John Oliver, and Frank Lannom will officiate. Interment, Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be P.J., Cody, and Hunter Clark, Pruitt Jones, Zach Boles, Jackson McFarlin, Jackson Perrigo, Sawyer Filson, Cody Spires, and Justin Gray. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Lannom, Gene Jones, Chad Lannom, Jay White, Chuck York, Jacob York, Tyler Neves, Hayden White, Isom Lannom, Aaron Labarre, Lane Jones, and Lonnie Hawkins. In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to myLifespeaks at www.mylifespeaks.com, the organization that Tanner volunteered with in Neply, Haiti.
