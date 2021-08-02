Taylor M. Reynolds, age 22 of Mt. Juliet, passed away July 30, 2021.
Preceded in death by grandfather, Kelvin L. Martin; grandparents, Jimmy Ray & Elizabeth Reynolds; great-grandparents, Lewis & Betty J. Peach.
Survived by parents, Jason Reynolds and Tracey Reynolds; son, Dallas Asher Clemons; sisters, Kassie (Kenneth) Saxton and Jessica (Joe Chavez) Reynolds; grandmother, Paulette Martin; nieces, Sophia Caraway, Rylee Strain and Jolene Chavez; nephew, Hayden Caraway; and the love of her life, Dallas Kyle Clemons.
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, August 3 at 2 pm at The Glade Church, 9000 Stewarts Ferry Pike, Mt. Juliet with Pastor Mark Satterfield and Pastor Robert Post officiating. Interment will follow the service at Caraway Cemetery, Gladeville with Sean Haynes, Ken Saxton, Zach Boles, Joe Chavez, Max Teagarden and Dallas Clemons serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are: Austin Underwood, Ryland Underwood and Lucas Winstead.
Visitation with the family will be Monday, August 2nd from 4-8 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and Tuesday, August 3rd from 12 pm until time of service at The Glade Church.