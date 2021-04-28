Taylor Shae Grisham passed away on April 24, 2021 at age 12.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Tamika Robertson, was 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, with interment following in Bruch Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers: David and Tyler Grisham, Chester Grisham, and Cody Gammons. The family received friends at Sellars Funeral Home on Tuesday from 4-9 p.m. and on Wednesday from noon until the funeral at 1 p.m.
Shae was a Daddy’s Girl. She loved drawing pictures, coloring, and writing love notes, playing dolls with her Nanny, with makeup, and her dog Teddy.
Shae loved everyone and never met a stranger. She touched every heart of every person she ever met. She is survived by her parents April and David Grisham, brother Tyler Grisham, grandparents Chester (Cindy) Grisham and Nancy Herrington, aunts Angela Burnley and Amanda Christian, and numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her uncle Shane Grisham. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.