Teena Dawn Andrews, 58, and resident of Lebanon, died Monday at her residence.
A memorial service will be conducted Thursday at 2:00 P.M. at Oakes & Nichols Funeral Home with. Burial will follow in Polk Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends Thursday from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Condolences may be extended online at www.oakesandnichols.com.
Born December 14, 1961, in Maury County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas E. Andrews and the late Geraldine Ballard Andrews. She was a graduate of Williamson County High School. Mrs. Andrews was a retired Administrative Secretary for the State of Tennessee. She was a member of the Hendersonville Church of Christ.
She is survived by her daughter, Valerie Nicole (John) Thompson of Water Town; son, Justin Travis (Rebekah) Smith of Mt. Juliet; grandchildren, Savannah Thompson, Cameron Thompson, and Tenley Thompson; and brothers, Ricky Andrews, Gerald (Cindy) Andrews, and Danny Eldean Andrews.