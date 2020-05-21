Teresa Desean Shutters

Teresa Desean Shutters, 50, passed away on May 18, 2020.

The Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN.  The family will begin receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Mrs. Shutters is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Jimmy) Salyer; grandchildren, John Michael Salyer and Annabelle Salyer; siblings, Terry Young, Jimmy Young, and Frieda Hackler; nieces, Robin Johnson, Danielle Phares, and Aleshia Hackler; and nephew Devin Young.  She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Shutters; mother, Patsy Young; father and step-mother Morgan and Eva Young.

Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.

 

Service information

May 26
Memorial Service
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
2:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
May 26
Visitation
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Sellars Funeral Home (Lebanon)
313 West Baddour Parkway
Lebanon, TN 37087
