Teresa Desean Shutters, 50, passed away on May 18, 2020.
The Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will begin receiving friends at the funeral home on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Mrs. Shutters is survived by her daughter, Wendy (Jimmy) Salyer; grandchildren, John Michael Salyer and Annabelle Salyer; siblings, Terry Young, Jimmy Young, and Frieda Hackler; nieces, Robin Johnson, Danielle Phares, and Aleshia Hackler; and nephew Devin Young. She is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Shutters; mother, Patsy Young; father and step-mother Morgan and Eva Young.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
