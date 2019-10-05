Teresa M. “Tee” Carter of Nashville passed away Friday, October 4, 2019. Tee was born July 5, 1965 in Gallatin, Tennessee to parents, Monroe and Deloris Petty Carter.
She was preceded in death by her father, Monroe Carter.
Tee is survived by her life partner, Brandy Gomaz; mother, Deloris Carter; sister Shelia (David) Leath; niece, Leann (Randall) Howell and great-nephew, Josh Howell.
A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date that will be announced on Mount Olivet Funeral Home’s website, www.mountolivet.com
