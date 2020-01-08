Terry Edward Manners, 66, passed away Saturday January 4, 2020 in the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage, TN.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Luther Frances Ann Manners and Sue Doris Mullins Harrell; wife, Debbie Ann Manners; infant sister, Cindy Manners.
Survived by sons, Chris (Sue Ann) Manners and Eric Manners; daughter, Leia Carter; sister, Vivian "Sissy" (Mike) Christian; half-sister, Mylisa Manners Halcomb; 12 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Terry's passion in life was being a musician and playing the drums for many bands in the 1970's.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday January 11 at 3 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Partlow Chapel.
