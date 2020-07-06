On Friday, July 3, 2020, Terry Lee Kibler, of Hermitage, Tennessee, was reunited, in person, with his Lord and Savior, bearing witness to the hope found in the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
He was known as a man who deeply embraced his faith, living out the truths he gleaned from his personal walk with Jesus. It was typical to find him engaged in some activity that blessed others, always adopting the posture of a servant’s heart. Terry loved being outside, eating corn on the cob, working with his hands, and living life with his wife, children, grandchildren, family, and friends.
Terry lived 71 years with a quiet strength built on the foundational truths found in John 3:16. He spent 47 of those years faithfully married to his beloved bride, both of who were born in Northeast Ohio. Terry led his wife and two children to Tennessee when the Bridgestone North American Tire Company moved their headquarters from Akron to Nashville. As in all things, Terry remained a steady, dedicated employee retiring after 42 years of service as the Senior Analyst for Supply Planning and Sourcing for Bridgestone.
Terry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Connie Gibson Kibler; daughter Valerie Kibler Craig who is married to son-in-law Allen Craig and grandchildren, Isaac, Isabella, and Eli of Mount Juliet, TN; son Adam Lee Kibler and grandchildren, Emma and Ezra of Hermitage, TN; sister Glenna Kibler Hodges and nephew Ryan Hodges of Warren, OH; sister-in-law Liela Gibson Morstatter, husband Miles Morstatter, and nephew Fred Morstatter of Medina, OH; sister-in-law Cindy Gibson Sampson and husband David Sampson of Pulaski, PA; and dear family friend who is like a second daughter Melissa (Missy) Gail Bryan of Mount Juliet, TN. He is joining his mom, Florence Strohecker Kibler, his dad, Russell Samuel Kibler, and his brother-in-law Roger Hodges in their face-to-face worship of Jesus.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. CST at Bond Memorial Chapel at 1098 Weston Drive, Mount Juliet, TN 37122. A celebration of a life well-lived, officiated by the Reverend Hugh Bryan, will follow immediately afterward at 12:00 p.m. CST. No graveside service is planned.
The family would like to thank Dr. Mehmet Bilen of Emory Healthcare Center in Atlanta, GA for the excellent and compassionate care Terry received as a patient.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Terry Kibler to Tennessee Voices for Victims, 667 Wedgewood Avenue, Suite B, Nashville, TN 37203. This statewide organization, co-founded by Terry’s daughter, Valerie, works to engage and empower victims and citizens in the effort to reduce violent crime. They work with survivors of all types of violence, teach about the impact of violent crime within Tennessee’s prison systems, and are currently leading a statewide council to strengthen victim services for those involved in mass violence events. To learn more, please visit www.tnvoicesforvictims.org.
John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.”
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com