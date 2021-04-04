Terry Owen Hodge passed away on March 27, 2021 at age 60.
The Funeral Service was 1 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, and was followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. Pallbearers: Douglas Hodge, Kevin Wiser, Charles Vaughn, Stetson Rawlings, Mike Kemp, and Jeff Martin.
Terry Owen Hodge was born in Lebanon TN to Mai Dell Taylor and Kenneth Hodge. He had his own business in water control, and he built and maintained several koi ponds in Middle Tennessee. He enjoyed family time, being outdoors, Titans football, and fishing. He is survived by daughters Terria (Cody) Holleman and Angie McCullough, grandchildren Bailey Enoch, Dylan McCullough, Cade McCullough, Carrie-Anne Enoch, and Jaden McCullough, siblings Eugene Hodge and Janice (Jimmy) Kolbe, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Kenneth and Mai Dell Hodge, and sister Paula Mooneyham. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.