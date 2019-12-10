Terry Rondal Rush, 62, of Lebanon, formerly of Macon County, TN and Gamaliel, KY passed away Tuesday morning, December 10, 2019 at his residence.
Graveside services and interment for Terry Rondal Rush were conducted Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019 at 10 a.m. from the Enon Cemetery in Lafayette, TN with Elder Brent Hall officiating.
Terry was born June 4, 1957 in Gamaliel, Kentucky, the son of Glenna Biles Rush of Hartsville and the late Roy Herman Rush. He was married to Doris sexton Rush, who preceded him in death. Terry was saved as a young boy and Baptist in belief. He was an assembly worker for Krom Inc. traveling all over the world and later was a factory worker.
Survivors besides his mother Glenna include: daughter, Angelika Rush of Lebanon; son, Rondal Shane Rush of Lafayette; granddaughter, Rhiannon Hamlet of Portland; brothers, Roy Rush of Lebanon and Larry Rush of Lafayette.
