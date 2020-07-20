Mr. Terry Wayne Reynolds, 81, of Lebanon passed away July 14, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
He was born in Wilson County, TN, the son of the late Raymond and Katherine Harmon Reynolds. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy. He worked for the Tennessee Woolen Mills and retired from the Kenneth O. Lester Co.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Steven Wayne Reynolds Jr.; brother, Gene Reynolds; two sisters: Cherry Russell, Kathy Irvin.
He is survived by his wife of fifty-nine years, Joyce Poole Reynolds; two children: Teresa York, Steven Wayne (Joyce Reeves) Reynolds Sr.; two grandchildren: Nikolas Ryan Reynolds, Tyler Joseph York; two step-grandchildren: Kristen (Adam) Niblett, Kristina Kemp; three step-great-grandchildren: Audrey, Jackson and Asa Niblett; brother, David (Louise) Reynolds.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Bro. Jeff Reynolds officiating. Interment – Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers: Chris, Jason, and Roy Poole, Tyler York, Nikolas Reynolds, Richard Poss, Robert, and Roger Blair. Visitation Thursday 4-8 p.m. and Friday after 11 a.m.
LIGON & BOBO FUNERAL HOME, in charge of arrangements.