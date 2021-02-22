Thelma Jean Stringer Gentry Lange- age 82 passed away Friday February 19, 2021 in Creekside at Three Rivers Assisted Living in Murfreesboro, Tn. surrounded by her loving family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John Stringer & Dorothy Thomas Stringer; brothers, Charles Stringer, Jimmy Stringer & Lewis Stringer; husband & father of her son, Noel Edward Gentry Sr.; & second husband, Fredrick Lange.
Survived by her son, Noel Edward "Eddie" Gentry Jr. & his wife Kelly; grandson & U.S. Navy Petty Officer, Trey Gentry; brother, Arnold Ray Stringer & his wife Patricia; sisters, Brenda Stringer & Martha Cezeski; and special friend, Mabel Yarber. She was a member of Berea Church of Christ, a Line Leader with Toshiba , and owned Cakes By Thelma.
Visitation was held on Tuesday February 23rd, 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087. Funeral services followed at the church at 2:00 p.m. Chaplain Allen Milton Stanley Sr. officiated the service. Interment was held in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Family & friends served as active pallbearers.
