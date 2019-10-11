Thelma Marie McCord Robinson, 79, entered her Heavenly home on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Thelma graduated from Donelson High School in 1958. She went on to work as a receiving clerk at Ingram Book Company in La Vergne, Tennessee and retired after 30+ years. Mrs. Robinson enjoyed crafting, cake decorating, painting, and gardening. She loved to travel, particularly to the beach. Thelma loved her family above all and cherished them more than anything.
Mrs. Robinson was born on March 19, 1940 in Nashville, Tennessee, to the late Arthur Lee and Dorothy Smith McCord. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Haggard “Jimmy” Robinson; and brother, Paul McCord.
She is survived by her children, Pam (Bob) Bolen, Jeff (Brenda) Robinson, and Jennifer (Jimmy) Davis; grandchildren, Randi Frost, Chad Robinson, Marissa Bolen, Zachary Bolen, Blaine Robinson, and Nicholas Davis; great–grandchildren, Bentley, Hank, and Kenzie; sister, Patricia (Robert) Bullington; and brothers–in–law, Joe (Mary Ann) Robinson and Ricky (Sharon) Robinson.
The Celebration of Life Service will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Hermitage Memorial Gardens with Bob Bolen, Chad Robinson, Zachary Bolen, Blaine Robinson, Ricky Robinson, and Ben Reid serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy Davis, Nicholas Davis, Joe Robinson, Robert Bullington, and Donelson High School Class of 1958. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 15 from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations be addressed to the Alzheimer’s Association (225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601).
The family would like to express their gratitude to the all of the wonderful staff members at the memory care units for the love and care that Mrs. Thelma received.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.