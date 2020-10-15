Therese Montera Wood, age 57, of LaVergne, TN, died October 14, 2020.
Therese was an LPN and enjoyed crocheting. She was the daughter of the late, Peter Paul and Therese Marie Gerraughty Montera.
She is survived by: husband of 32 years – Donald Wood; children – Kevin (Jana) Lake, Kyle (Marefin) Evans-Wood, Cheyenne (Jordan Wolfe) Wood, Desiree Wood and Damien Wood; siblings – Annemarie Montera, David Montera and Antoinette “Toni” Montera; grandchildren – Dylan, C. J., Will, David, Arial, Lilly, Kyle, Harmony, Lincoln and Alexia; sisters-in-law – Michelle Watts and Ruth Hutman; and brother-in-law – Leonard Wood.
Family and friends will gather to Celebrate the Life of Therese from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com