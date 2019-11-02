Thomas Edwin Ragland

Weather Alert

...PATCHY FREEZING FOG POSSIBLE THROUGH EARLY MORNING HOURS... FORMATION OF PATCHY FREEZING FOG WILL CONTINUE THROUGH EARLY MORNING HOURS TODAY, MAINLY NEAR BODIES OF WATER AND OTHER USUAL LOCAL LOW LYING FOG PRONE LOCATIONS. FREEZING FOG CONTAINS DROPLETS OF WATER THAT CAN FREEZE UPON CONTACT WITH EXPOSED OBJECTS, FORMING A LIGHT ICE COATING. FREEZING FOG CAN ESPECIALLY BE HARD TO DETECT DURING EARLY MORNING HOURS BEFORE SUNRISE. BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES ARE MOST VULNERABLE AS THEY CAN BE COOLER THAN GROUND CONDITIONS. EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING ON AREA ROADWAYS, BRIDGES, OVERPASSES, OR EVEN WALKING OR RUNNING ON SIDEWALKS. THOSE PARTICIPATING IN MORNING OUTSIDE EXERCISE ACTIVITIES SHOULD PROCEED WITH CAUTION ALSO. FREEZING FOG SHOULD BURN OFF BY THE MID MORNING HOURS TODAY.