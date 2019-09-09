Thomas Joseph Curtin, age 80 of Lebanon, passed away Friday September 6, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman Curtin and Emolyn Carreas Curtin; brothers,
Norman, John and Gordon; sisters, Gloria & Emolyn. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Brenda Bradford Curtin; daughter, Robin (Gary) Rowland; grandsons, Thomas McCullough, Jordan (Maddie) McCullough, and Alex McCullough and his fiancee, Kendall Troutman; sister, Marie Leddick; numerous nieces and nephews; and close friend, Linda Anderson.
Mr. Curtin was an Army veteran, a member of Blue Springs Free Will Baptist Church in Columbia, Tn., and a former employee of DuPont. He was an avid fan of Vanderbilt sports, and enjoyed spending time with his family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. and Wednesday September 11 from 10 until funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. in the Hermitage Memorial Gardens, Hermitage Tn. Active pallbearers are: Thomas, Jordan, & Alex McCullough, Gary Rowland, Charles Mickle, and David Bizzell.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made in Mr. Curtin's memory to Hope Lodge, 2008 Charlotte Ave., Nashville, TN. 37203, Blue Springs Free Will Baptist Church, 1327 Mooresville Pike, Columbia, Tn 38401, or to a Charity of Choice.
