Thomas Lee "Buddy" George, 72, formerly of Norene, died Saturday evening, Nov. 23, 2019 at his home in Lebanon.
Born July 11, 1947, he was the son of the late Claude George and Margaret Thenia Cunningham George. Buddy was a member of Fall Creek Baptist Church, he was a 1965 graduate of Watertown High School and a retired employee of Nissan.
He is survived by his son, Donnie Lee George of Oklahoma City, OK; daughter, Shelley Anne George of Murfreesboro; sisters, Juanita Ligon of Lebanon and Marie (Clayton) Barrett of Norene; nieces, Tonya Jones, Janet Norris and Stacy Hackett; nephews, Scott Ligon, Brett and Brian Barrett; and the mother of his children, Stella George.
Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Hunter Funeral Home with Rev. Carl Price and Rev. Jim Yates officiating. Pallbearers are: Scott Ligon, Brett Barrett, Brian Barrett, Wyatt Jones, Daryl Cunningham, Robert Johnson. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. till service time on Saturday. Interment is at Fairview Cemetery. Hunter Funeral Home (615) 237-9318