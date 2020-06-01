Thomas Monroe Hicks, 86, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.
Mr. Hicks was preceded in death by his loving wife of 40 years, Jo Ann Hicks; his parents, Ada and Ewin Hicks; 3 sons, Randall Lee Hicks, Robert T. Hicks and David Bryan Thompson; 3 sisters, Ruby Johnson, Virginia Atnip and Jean Hicks. He is survived by 7 children, Betty Prater and husband, Danny of Liberty, Christy Tisdale and husband, Lynn of Gordonsville, Jimmy Thompson and wife, Jane of Louisville, KY, Joseph Hicks and wife, Misty of Lebanon, Brad Hicks and wife, Lisa of Portland, Dee Hicks of Watseka, Illinois, Amy Hicks of Watertown; sister, Dorris Hullett of Manchester; brother, Bill Hicks of Georgia and his caregiver of many years, Leann Hicks of Watertown; 29 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 23 great great grandchildren.
Funeral services 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. Charles McKnight and family friend, Larry Finley officiating. Visitation 5-8 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. till service time on Saturday. Pallbearers, Brayden, Peyton and Tristin Hicks, Colton and Ryan Carr, Lee Copeland. Interment at Jones Hill Cemetery. A life long carpenter he shared his trade, he loved children and family and never met a stranger. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME (615)237-9318