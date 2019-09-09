Thomas Ray Draper, age 76 of Mt. Juliet, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at his residence.
He is preceded in death by parents, Tom and Ruby Draper.
He is survived by wife of 55 1/2 years Joyce Draper; children, Clint (Julie) Draper, Lisa (Jacky) Whited, Amanda (Mitch) Baker, Richard Draper, and Sheena (Chris) Presson; sisters, Shirley (Raymond) Conatser, Nancy Draper, Faye (Ed) Harris (twin sister), and Dianne (Johnny) Gilmore; grandchildren, Anna Kay (Craig) Ellison, Presley Draper, Tom Draper, Luke Whited, Layla Lowder, Lizzie Baker, Aaron Presson, Savannah (McKinley) Mofield, Austin Felts, Calyssa Presson, and Jonah Presson; and great-grandchildren, Gunner Mofield and Hunter Presson. Mr. Draper was a member of Highland Heights
Church of Christ, retired with 32 years of service from Avco/Textron and was a mechanic.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Bro. Barry Keene and Bro. F.H. Gates will officiate, and interment will follow in the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Tom Draper, Austin Felts, Luke Whited, Aaron Presson, Craig Ellison, Todd Mays, Keith Mays and Houston Cohea.
The family would like to thank Avalon Hospice and Dr. Jantz and staff for their wonderful care. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in his memory to Highland Heights Church of Christ building fund.
