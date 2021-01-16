Thomas Russell “Rusty” Smith, age 50 of Spring Hill, TN, died January 8, 2021.
Russell attended the University of Alabama and graduated from MTSU. He was employed by Mattress Firm. Russell was preceded in death by his father, James Oliver Smith; paternal grandparents, T.R. and Raynor Smith; maternal grandparents, Bilbo and Claudia Jones and uncles, Billy Jones and Burt Jones.
He is survived by: mother – Millie Smith; son – Ian Thomas Smith; daughter – Anna Rose Smith; aunts – Billie Ruth Robertson, Vivian (Howard) Thompson, Peggie Frederick, Patsy Jones and Heloise Jones; several cousins and many friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the charity of your choice.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com