Thomas “Tommy” Jefferson Wagner Jr., age 97 of Lebanon, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.
He was born in Manchester to the late Thomas and Sue Wagner, Sr. He is also preceded in death by wife, Lela Skelton Wagner; brother, Max Wagner; and sister, Evelyn Owen.
He is survived by step-children, Donna (Richard) Macon and Basil (Mary Ross) Skelton; niece, Betty (Greg) Freedman; step-grandchildren, Richard (Gwynne) Macon lll, Suzanne (Dwayne) Eubank, LeaBeth (Steven) Pack, Linlee (Brandon) Allen and Tyler Skelton; 13 great- step grandchildren; and other nieces and nephews.
Mr. Wagner was a graduate of Hopkinsville High School, attended Lipscomb University and received his Bachelors degree from Abilene Christian College.
He was a member of Maple Hill Church of Christ serving as song leader for 20 years and past president of the Lebanon Lion's Club. He was also a WWll Corporal in the Army and retired from McClain & Smith Men's Clothing where he was part owner and worked for 48 years.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Family will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Children's Ministry at College Hills Church of Christ.
