Services for Mrs. Tiffany Ducote Pruitt will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Gladeville Church of Christ with Bro. Jason Scott and Bro.
Bill Speight officiating. Visitation Friday 2-8 P.M. at Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home and Saturday from 10 AM until service at the church.
Mrs. Pruitt, age 45 of Lebanon passed away at her home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
She was born on Dec. 25, 1974, in Clarksville, Tenn. She was a homemaker and a member of the Gladeville Church of Christ. She loved horses, and over the years coordinated many horse shows and events.
She is survived by her husband, James “Andy” Pruitt; three children: Stephanie Nicole (Dylan) Hasty; Perry Logan Hearn; and Robert Lane (Bree) Hearn; parents: Perry and Phyllis Deakins Ducote; two grandchildren: Tiffany Diana Rhea Hearn and Waylon Cole Hasty; two sisters: Terri (Wayne) Henley and Traci (Brian) Moore; and father in law, Bob Pruitt.
