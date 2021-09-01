Tillie Frances Hamlet, age 84 of the Statesville Community, died Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.
Born Aug. 23, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Carlos and Zula Foutch Hudson. She was preceded in death by her husbands, James David Farley and James Roscoe Hamlet; sister, Lottie Hudson; brothers, Lillard, John, Bill, Ray, Raymond and William Carlos Hudson, Jr. and a son-in-law, Don Veatch.
Frances attended Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church and was a 24 year retiree of Robertshaw Lux Time.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Veatch of Westmoreland, Judy Tarpley of Woodbury, Brenda (Thomas) Willis of Alexandria, Amy Hight of Watertown; grandchildren, April (Vince) Rigoni, Jason (Amanda) Veatch, Brandy (David) Estes, Magen Tarpley, Jessica Johnson, Joshua (Kelli) Johnson, J.D. and Bryar Hight; 9 great grandchildren; sister, Gertie (Rick) Dodson; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with visitation 10 a.m. till 8 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. till service time Tuesday. Pallbearers, Jason Veatch, Joshua Johnson, J.D. and Bryar Hight, David Estes, Tommy Willis, Max Hight, Chap Phillips. Interment at Wilson Co. Memorial Park.