Tim Chaffin, age 51 of Lebanon, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by aunt, Shelby Ann Jennings and cousins, David and Jonathan Cook.
Tim is survived by wife of 28 ½ years, Lori Shipper Chaffin; daughters, Erika (Nathan) Story and Lexy Chaffin; grandson and little buddy, Warner Ray Story; sister-in-law, Alicia (Rob) Moseley; sister, LeaAnn (Don) Behel and their children, Tyler Behel and Mackenzie (Sean) Smith; brother, Ron (Sharon) Chaffin and their son Alex (Jennifer) Chaffin; father and mother-in-law, James Lowe (Joanne) Shipper and Sally (Jerry) Morse; brothers-in-law, Nathan and Clint Shipper; special friend, Annie Sue Patton; fur babies, Amzie and Ainsley; father, Lewis (Carolyn) Chaffin; mother, Faye Fite; and many other loving family and friends.
He was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and a Sr. Sales Manager for PWADC. He was a former member of the Board of Trustees TN Grocers Education Foundation and was presently a member of the Board of Directors for the TN Grocers and Convenience Store Association. He was also a die-hard Tennessee Vols fan.
Celebration of Life service at the Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. with visitation from 11 a.m. until the service. Bro. Jon Ferguson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Warner Ray Story Education Fund at Wilson Bank & Trust. Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements.