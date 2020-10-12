Today

A few showers early, then clear overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

A few showers early, then clear overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

A mainly sunny sky. High 71F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.