Timothy G. Byrne, age 70 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 12th, 2020. The Funeral Mass, conducted by Father Davis, will be held at St. Stephen Catholic Community (14544 Lebanon Rd, Old Hickory, TN 37138) on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Hermitage Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 13th from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet and on Wednesday, October 14th from 9:00 a.m. until mass at 10:00 a.m. at the church.
He is survived by wife of 46 years, Karen Byrne; children, Kathleen (Thomas) Davis and Timothy (Olena) Byrne, Jr.; grandchildren, Caitlin, Sarah, and Colin; siblings, Patricia, Diane, John, Joseph, Christopher, Maria, Patrick, Thomas, Mary, Julia, Peter, Rosemary, and Miriam. He was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Josephine Patricia Smith Byrne; siblings, Charlie, Maura, and James.
