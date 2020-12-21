Timothy L. Williams - age 63 of Lebanon passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents John Frank and Geraldine Williams. He is survived by children Kaylyn (Matt) Manning and Dylan (Tabitha Wheeler) Williams; grandchildren Ashton Cox and Lyla Manning; sisters Patricia Park and Sally (Jerry) Morse; brother Mike Williams; and a host of other family and friends.
There will be private family graveside services at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to The American Heart Association or charity of choice.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com