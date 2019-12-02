Timothy “Timmy” Parsons, 34, of Old Hickory, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019.
The Celebration of Life Service, conducted by Pastor Nathan Batson, will be held on Saturday, December 7 at noon in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 7 from 11 a.m. until service time at noon.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Brittney Parsons; children, Evan Parsons, Austin Pitts, and Skylar Parsons; father, Kenneth Parsons; mother, Belinda Parsons; and siblings, Jennifer Yates, Aubrey (Tyler) Gephart, Kendall Parsons, and Chelsey Parsons.
Timmy was a member and attended New Life Apostolic Church. He took pride in working in the construction industry alongside his dad. Timmy was a family man and especially enjoyed spending time with his children. He was the greatest husband and father, and will be dearly missed.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.