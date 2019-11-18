Todd Joseph Meyer, 52, of Lebanon, Tennessee passed away suddenly and unexpectedly surrounded by family on November 13, 2019 at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, CT.
Todd was born to Marlene M Meyer and the late Roy L Meyer on September 15, 1967 in Belleville, IL.
He is survived by his wife, Edie K (Allen) Meyer; and his children, Anthony Meyer, Nikki (Taylor) Collins, Austin (January) Meyer, Brianna Meyer, Brittany Edwards and Michael Edwards. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren; his brother, Scott (Cory) Meyer; nephews, Nathan and Daniel; and nieces, Kristin and Peyton Whited.
Todd was an active member at Joy Church International in Mount Juliet, TN where he served as an usher and a Department Leader over the Joy to Clean team. Everyone knew that if you needed something done Todd would take care of it with a smile on his face. Todd was very dedicated to his wife, family and to serving the Lord in any capacity.
Todd was known as a man of his word and helping others any chance he got. Todd touched countless lives and left lasting impressions on so many. His kindness and love for others was undeniable. Todds glass was always “half full” and he never failed to encourage others any chance he got.
Todd’s family finds comfort in knowing that he’s being rewarded and as he took his last breath here on Earth, there was a celebration in Heaven as Todd joined the saints in worshipping around the throne of our Lord.
Please come join us on Friday, November 22, 2019 6 to 9 p.m. for a “gathering of friends” to celebrate Todd as we share some special stories and memories. Light refreshments will be served. The “gathering of friends” will be located at:
Wilson County Fairgrounds
945 Baddour Parkway
Bldg D West
Lebanon, TN 37087
The family has chosen cremation. Gilbert Funeral Home in Portland, TN is honored to be in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family VENMO account: @Edie-Meyer-1
Online condolences can now be made atwww.gilbertfuneral.com