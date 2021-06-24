Tommy Brewington passed away on June 18, 2021 at age 59.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Buster Drennon, was 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN and was followed by interment in Wilson County Memorial. Family and friends served as Pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers: Co-workers at Middle Tennessee Electric.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Monday from 2-6 p.m. and on Tuesday from 12 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m.
Matthew Thomas Brewington was born in Lebanon TN to Dorothy Smith and Matthew F. Brewington. Tommy worked as a lineman and retired after 31 years from Middle Tennessee Electric Membership. He loved fishing, spending time with the grandbabies, playing softball for Calvary and Piggly Wiggly and watching his daughter play softball.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Rhonda Cannon Brewington, children Josh Brewington and Jennifer (Zack) Diekmann, grandchildren Brianna Brewington, Alyssa Brewington, Davaney Diekmann, and Zailey Diekmann, mother-in-law Judy Cannon, aunt Martha Brewington, and two nieces Christie (Bobby) Williams and Beth (Kevin) Kent and several great nieces and nephews.
Tommy was preceded in death by parents Dorothy and Matthew Brewington, sister Patsy Winfree, uncle Robert Brewington, father-in-law Bill Cannon, and brother-in-law Wesley Winfree.