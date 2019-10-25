Tommy Gray, 79, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
The funeral service, conducted by Bro. Russ Stevens, will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 26 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Sunday, October 27 from 1 until service time at 2 p.m.
Mr. Gray was born on December 20, 1939 in Wilson County, Tennessee, to the late Jim and Helen Boles Gray. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife of 54 years, Betsy Steele Gray. He is survived by sons, Mike (Katie) Gray and Mark (Susan) Gray; grandchildren, Mika Gray, Rachel (Matthew) Gray, Ethan Kearney, and Rebecca Kearney; great–grandchildren, Addilyn Bush, Ensley Bush, and Makinley Bush; sisters, Dot (Larry) Smith, Sandra (Ken) Ethridge, and Sharon (Charles) Johnson; sister-in-law, Beverly (Charles) Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (500 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or National Multiple Sclerosis Society (P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163).
