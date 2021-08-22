Tommy Savage passed away on August 18, 2021 at age 62.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Wayne Malone is 1 p.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, followed by interment in Bethlehem Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 4-8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until the service at 1 p.m.
Tommy Edward Savage was born in Lebanon TN to Dorothy Manion and Wavie Savage. He married Frances Brown in 1997. Mr. Savage was a member of Rome Baptist Church and worked in maintenance for Parker Seals. He enjoyed welding, being with his animals, and tinkering with his CB radio.
Mr. Savage is survived by his wife of 24 years, Frances Brown Savage, children Chris (Leslie) Savage and Ashley Savage, step-children Daniel Johnson and Mark (Courtney) Johnson, ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and siblings Jimmy Savage, Belinda (Roger) Williams, Charles (Patricia) Savage, and Patrick (JoAnn) Savage. He was preceded in death by parents and stepson Lester Johnson.