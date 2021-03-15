Tony Michael “Mike” Pryor, age 59 of Mt. Juliet, passed away March 8, 2021.
Mike was preceded in death by parents, Tony Pryor and Betty Abbott Reagan; brother, Terry Pryor; half-brother, Roy Garrett; and uncles, Howard Abbott, Adam Abbott and Clyde Abbott.
He is survived by son, Jeremy Pryor.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com