Tony Ray Manis, 64, of Mount Juliet passed away on May 16, 2020.
He was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Peggy Manis and brothers Clayton and Pat. He was a Methodist. He is survived by his wife Terri and son Jeremy (Brittany) Manis. One sister Lisa Shanes.
Visitation with the family will be Sunday, May 17 from 4 till 8 p.m. Celebration of life services will be Monday, May 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hermitage Funeral Home. Burial Hermitage Memorial Gardens.
