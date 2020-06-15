Tony Ray Manis

Tony Ray Manis, 64, of Mount Juliet passed away on May 16, 2020.

He was predeceased by his parents Ernest and Peggy Manis and brothers Clayton and Pat. He was a Methodist. He is survived by his wife Terri and son Jeremy (Brittany) Manis. One sister Lisa Shanes. 

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, May 17 from 4 till 8 p.m. Celebration of life services will be Monday, May 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Hermitage Funeral Home. Burial Hermitage Memorial Gardens.

 

To plant a tree in memory of Tony Manis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you