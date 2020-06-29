Tony Rich, 49, passed away on June 21, 2020.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service. The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Ken Rich, is 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Wilson County Memorial will follow the service. Pallbearers: Randy Likens, Jim Rich, Mark Sandlin, Jason Rich, Steve Sandlin, and Tim Rice.
Tony enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was employed as a manager for United Propane Gas.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diane Rich, children Brooke (Jason) Holland, Austin Rich, Allie Rich, Bentley Rich, Jacob Sweeton, and Morgan Sweeton, father Kenneth Rich, grandmother Linda Bryant, siblings Ken (Sallie) Rich, Tommy (Marlena) Rich, and Tracie (Mike) Lackey, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by mother Nancy Moore, brother Scotty Wayne Rich, and grandparents Sarah and Charles Rich, and Evie (Bill) Witcher and Tom Bryant.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.