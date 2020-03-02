Tyler Raye Pumphrey, age 30, of Lebanon, TN, died February 26, 2020. Tyler was a 2008 graduate of Wilson Central High School. He was a baseball catcher and played travel baseball, high school baseball and earned a scholarship to play baseball at Cleveland State Community College. Tyler loved children and one of his greatest experiences was his mission trip to Nicaragua to teach under privileged children to play baseball.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Ronnie York.
He is survived by: mother – Dana (Buddy) Dixon, father – Derek (Courtney) Pumphrey, grandmother – Barbara York, aunts and uncles – Mitzi (Kevin) Smith and Tami (Shane) Bramble, cousins – Carley Shults, Elijah Smith and Hayden Bramble, step-siblings – Anna Elizabeth Pumphrey, Logan Derek Piumphrey and Hayley Grace Pumphrey.
Funeral services were conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Kody Woodard officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Hayden Bramble, Elijah Smith, Stephen Pryor, Evett York, Jordan Lewis and Hunter Shults.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Visitation was 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com