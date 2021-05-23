Tyler Ross Jeanneret, age 18 of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
He is survived by parents, D.J. and Pamela Jeanneret; brother, Cody Jeanneret; maternal grandparents, Al and Cissy Midgett and Kay & Gene Farmer; paternal grandparents, Phill and Donna Jeanneret; uncles, Todd Midgett and Lane Jeanneret; great aunt, Wynona (Don) Harwell; aunt, Tera (Scotty) Gillentine; uncle, Brent (Amy) Doris; cousins, Anthony (Jordan) Midgett, Terry Michael Creasey, Sera Pulley, Aubrey and Kaylie Doris, and Remi Midgett.
Tyler was a member and baptized at College Hills Church of Christ. He was a 2020 graduate of Wilson Central High School and a detailer with Luxe Detailing Artist.
Visitation was held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at College Hills Church of Christ from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. with funeral services following at 2 p.m. Bro. Kevin Owen officiated and interment followed in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Anthony Midgett, Terry Michael Creasey, Dalton Allison, Tanner Foster, Cody Jeanneret, and Noah Daniel.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements.