Uel David "John" Whitehead age 70 of Watertown died Thursday morning, May 6, 2021 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Sept. 24, 1950, he was the son of the late Uel Brad Whitehead and Margie Napier Whitehead. John was a graduate of Gordonsville High School and a former Marine. He was a master mechanic for Hertz Equipment. John is survived by his wife of 45 years, Brenda Johnson Whitehead; sons, Scott (Greta Robertson) Whitehead of Lebanon and Josh (Anna) Whitehead of Louisville, TN; grandchildren, Draven Whitehead, Magnolia and June Whitehead; sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews.
A time of visitation with the family will be from 3-8 p.m. Friday and Noon till 5 p.m. Saturday.
Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318