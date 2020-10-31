Valerie Ann Yelverton age 52 of Walter Hill died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. She was born April 11,1968 in Wilmington, Delaware and was a graduate of Smyrna High School. Valerie is survived by her husband, Wayne Yelverton; her mother, Marge Smith of Smyrna; sister, Beth (Jeff) Morris of Smyrna; nephew, Bryan (Hailey) Morris; niece, Emily (Tim) Swick; mothers and fathers-in-laws, Loretta and Bob Haley of Watertown and Eddie and Susie Yelverton of Smithville; brothers-in-law, Jason and Heather Haley of Watertown and their children, Emily and Ashley, and Justin and Jayrah Haley of Gordonsville and their children, Kelsey, Courtney and McKenzie. She was preceded in death by her father, William H. Smith. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Hearn Hill Cemetery for graveside services and interment. Pallbearers, Jason and Justin Haley, Jeff and Bryan Morris, Travis Williams and Mike Fitzhugh. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME (615)237-9318