Valerie Maryon Shell, 84, of Lebanon passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her home.
She was born in New York City in 1935. An entrepreneur at heart, she opened a car dealership in Kingston, New York before moving and settling in Lebanon, Tennessee in 1983. Later in her life she authored a novel called "Once Is Enough - The Summer of 1976".
She was the mother of three: Joe Amerling of Murrayville, Georgia, Rob Minervini of Lebanon, Tennessee, and Leah Bray of Oakton, Virginia; and grandmother to seven, including Nicholas and Samantha Minervini of Lebanon.
She was a friend and confidant to many through the years. At her request no services are planned.
