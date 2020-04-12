Van Hugh Rodgers, 85, passed away Sunday April 5, 2020 in Summit Medical Center.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Loyed Rodgers and Roberta Layne Rodgers; sister, Katherine Rodgers; and brother, Robert Rodgers.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Joyce Coffee Rodgers; daughters, Cheryl Rodgers Vaughan and her husband, Larry, and Becky Rodgers Hughes and her husband, Jim; grandchildren, Mark Vaughan and his wife, Megan, Christa Vaughan Paramore and her husband Brian, Katy Vaughan, Bill Hughes, and Jim Hughes and his wife, Katelyn; and five great-grandchildren.
Van was a 1952 graduate of Lebanon High School. He was a member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church serving as Trustee. He was owner of Porter Paint Store and was also employed as Building Inspector for the City of Lebanon. He was a 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason and York Rite of Freemasonry. A member of the Shriners Drum & Bugle Corps. He enjoyed woodworking making clocks and other special novelties.
A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Rodgers will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions may be made in his memory to the Shriners Hospital for Children Cincinnati Burn Unit, 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family on our website at www.partlowchapel.com. Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700.