Velma McCanless, age 90 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away August 19, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie Walker and Bessie Lee Beard; husband, James Wesley McCanless; two brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by her children, Troy (Judy) McCanless, Jill (Wesley) Wall, Jason (Valeria) McCanless; siblings, Jane Hughes and Leroy Beard; grandchildren, Esther (Zach) Robinson, Raeann (Kevin) Perry, Kyle (Kaitlin) McCanless, Colbee (Adam) Snyder; great-grandchildren, Tyler Perry, Nyna Robinson, Andrew Perry, Ethan Perry, Eden McCanless; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held Monday, August 23, 2021 at 12:00pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Darrell Blankenship officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 1:00-4:00pm and on Monday August 23, 2021 from 11:00am until time of service. Interment at Woodlawn Memorial Park on Monday August 23, 2021 at 2:00pm. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.