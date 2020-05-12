Velvia Jean Heidel

Today

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 61F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.

Tomorrow

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.