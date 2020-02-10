Vernon Albert Rowland, Jr., 28, passed away on Feb. 8, 2020.
The family will be receiving friends at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the service. The funeral service, conducted by Pastor Stephen Manley, is 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home.
Mr. Rowland is survived by his daughter, River Snow Mears, and her mother Taylor Mears; mother, Faye (Michael) Cox; sister, Tammy Gibbs; brothers: Terry, Rick, and John Rowland; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Vernon Rowland Sr., and sister, Gina Seward.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
