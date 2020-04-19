Veronica Rose Stanich, 96,passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, on Friday, April 10, 2020 at the beautiful age of 96.
She will be interred at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Middletown, NJ. The family will announce a Memorial Service at a later date.
She is survived by sons, John Stanich of Sweden and Paul (Mei) Stanich of Mt. Juliet, Tenn.; grandchildren, Michelle Stanich of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., Jonathan (Katie) Stanich of Austin, Tex., and Jacob Stanich of Sweden; great-grandchildren, Maddex, Asher, Levi, Lily, and one on the way, expected to be born this week; nephew, Ronald Gurniak of Holmdel, New Jersey.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Stanich, whom passed Nov. 27, 1991; parents, Michael and Anna Menosky; sisters and brothers, Anna, Amelia, Mary, Patricia, Steve, and Mike.
Born on Saturday, March 1, 1924 in Middletown, NJ, Veronica Rose Menosky was one of six children born unto the union of the late Michael and Anna Menosky. Mrs. Stanich was a Licensed Beautician for several years as well as a Receptionist and Homemaker. Veronica moved to Tennessee over twenty years ago to live with her son, Paul, and created many wonderful memories. Mrs. Stanich volunteered as a Flying Ace at Nashville International Airport (BNA) for 10-12 years, was actively involved with Meals on Wheels, and became a member of The Red Hat Society through The Mt. Juliet Senior Center. She loved dedicating her time to volunteer work, took great pride in being a “Red Hatter”, was an excellent cook, and a loving wife. Veronica will always be remembered for her kind spirit and it will continue to live on in the hearts of those that knew her precious soul.
