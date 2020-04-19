Today

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

A few clouds from time to time. High near 70F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.