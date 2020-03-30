Vickie Len Holland, 68, passed away on Mar. 28, 2020.
Services will be private.
Mrs. Holland is survived by her husband of 46 years, Thomas Holland; children, Wendy Randolph, Thomas (Michelle) Holland II and Jimmy (Sara) Holland; grandchildren: Ashley (Keith) Harp, Alex Randolph, Bailey Holland, Rebecca Holland, Hallie, Carter, and Connor Holland; siblings, Debbie Young, Tim (Kim) Browning and Bobby (Louise) Browning; great-great-grandchild, Jace Holland; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hulon and Alma Byrd Browning Sr.; brother, Hulon Floyd Browning Jr.; and sister, Judy Earhart.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
