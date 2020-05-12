Vickie Lynne Tubb Knight, 61, of Lebanon passed away Saturday May 9, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, James Howard and Mildred Tubb; maternal grandparents, Jim and Edna Maie Vance; ex-husband and father of her daughters, Melvin Knight, and brother-in-law, Eddie Burton.
She is survived by her parents, Billy Jack and Alice Vance Tubb; daughters, Wendy Summer Knight and Leah Michelle Mendoza; sisters, Toni V. Burton, TammyvLenelle Hobbs & her husband, Mike, and Jackie Harris anf her husband, Jerry;vgrandchildren, Desmond, Bailey, Kash, Blake, Ma'layah, and Callie; one great-grandchild, Layla; niece, Heather Hobbs Tidwell; nephews, Justin Hobbs, Clint Harris, and Connor Harris; great-nephews, Tate and Noah Tidwell; and numerous other family members.
There will be a Graveside Service in the Wilson Co. Memorial Gardens. Bro. Bob Haley will officiate the service. Active pallbearers will be family and friends.
The family of Ms. Knight understands that due to the current restrictions regarding large gatherings, many who wish to show their love and support in person will be unable to do so. Therefore, they would like to express their sincere gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers extended to them at this time. We encourage you to leave condolences to the family or watch the delayed recording of the graveside service via our website at www.partlowchapel.com