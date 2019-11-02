Virgil Armstrong, 74,of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Mr. Armstrong was a faithful member of Silver Springs Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. He worked for EI Dupont and retired after 34 years of service. Virgil was a devoted member of the “Hardees Breakfast Club” and enjoyed fishing, farming, and gardening. He was a family man who was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Virgil was born on July 11, 1945 in Old Hickory, Tennessee, to the late Julius A. and Mary Lucille Adams Armstrong. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, H.A. Armstrong. He is survived by loving wife of 54 years, Carol Armstrong; children, Terry (Tracey) Armstrong, Tracy (Dennis) Filson, Tessa (David) Toomey, and Sonia (Greg) Williams; grandchildren, Christian Brice Armstrong, Barbara Ann Armstrong, Tyler (Kelsey) Filson, Sawyer Filson, Parker (Emily) Filson, Luke (Brittany) Toomey, Grace Toomey, Eli Toomey, Aimee (David) Wilson, and Ambrielle Vandiver; great-grandchildren, Easton, Cohen, Kinsley, Harper, Ryleigh, Emma, Levi, and Lilly; brothers, Theodore “Teddy” (Rilda) Armstrong and Timothy “Tim” Armstrong; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Russ Stevens and Pastor Matt Tullos, was held at Silver Springs Baptist Church (9938 Lebanon Road, Mt Juliet, TN 37122) on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at noon. Interment followed the service in Jennings Cemetery in Statesville, Tennessee, with grandsons, Tyler Filson, Christian Brice Armstrong, Sawyer Filson, Luke Toomey, Parker Filson, and Eli Toomey serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers were Michael Eakes, David Wilson, Grey Williams, and Will Parkerson. The family received friends at the church on Tuesday, October 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 30 from 11 a.m. until service time at noon.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.