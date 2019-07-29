Virginia Ann Hix (Hollis) peacefully departed this life on Sunday, March 17, 2019 St. Patrick’s Day at her home in Reno, Nevada. She will be interned at Wilson County Cemetery Cedar Grove August 16 at 10 a.m. Services will be conducted by Kevin Merlin, Paster of Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
She was born to the late Freeman and Myrtle Hollis in Wilson County, Tenn. she was a member of Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She is survived by her husband Robert Lester Hix of Dayton, Ohio; son Robert Lewis Hix of Hill AFB, Utah and Edward Allen Hix of McDill AFB, Florida. She was preceded in death by her sister Ruby Kay Hollis of Lebanon. She is also survived by her sisters Irene Woodliff, Nelli Smith and Peggy Ann Hollis.
Virginia joined her husband in August 20, 1964 in Vacaville, California. With her husband and boys she lived and enjoyed her life with the U. S. Air Force and contracting with companies, such as, Boeing, Pratt & Whitney and Civil Service. They served their country for nearly 50 years within the United States and overseas.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Lebanon, TN 37087.