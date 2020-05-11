Virginia Louise Maynard Donnell, 88, passed away on May 9, 2020.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brandon Patton, is 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the service. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. Family will serve as Pallbearers.
Mrs. Donnell was a member of the First Methodist Church and an office manager for AT&T. She is survived by special niece Sandy McIntyre, special nephew Bobby (Tammy) Maynard, brother Harold (Joyce) Maynard, and many other nieces, nephews, other close relatives, and friends. She is preceded in death by preceded in death by her husband, William Donnell; parents, Edgar and Mary Maynard, and brothers, Millard, Jack, and Clarence Maynard.
