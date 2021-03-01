Virginia Pearl Bybee, of Castalian Springs, passed away on February 27, 2021 at age 54.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Brother Tracy Symoens and Pastor Larry Butler, is 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Full Gospel Tabernacle in Jesus Name (1027 Carthage Hwy), Lebanon TN, and will be followed by interment in Elmore Cemetery in Rover TN. The family received friends at the church on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service.
Virginia Pearl Bybee was born in Nashville TN to Joyce Shelton and Grover Binkley Sr. She was Pentecostal, a member of the Church of Redemption in Carthage. She loved taking photographs of the Lord’s beautiful bounties in nature, specifically in the garden, and generally in the sights her eyes could see.
She is survived by her husband, Billy Bybee, mother Joyce Pratt, siblings Nancy (Dale) Ternes, Grover Binkley Jr., Wallace (Carolyn) Binkley, Lillie Pratt, and Maxine (Clint) Qualls, step-siblings Larry (Lana) Pratt, Kathy Hudson, Frances (Phillip) Pratt and Steve Pratt, step-children Tracy (Jason) Taylor and Michelle (James) Carter, several step-grandchildren and great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Grover Binkley Sr., brother Hiram Joseph Pratt and step-father Delmas J. Pratt.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.